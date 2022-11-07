SHREVEPORT, La. – Another major vehicle crash closed one lane of Interstate 49 just south of the Southern Loop for several hours Monday afternoon.
The crash, involving three vehicles, happened at the site of a four-vehicle crash last night. Caddo deputies were actually on the scene doing a follow-up investigation from the Sunday night crash when today's happened.
A Caddo sheriff's spokeswoman said a pickup truck driver was slowing down in the area because of the presence of deputies when an 18-wheeler driver, who was carrying an oversized load, failed to stop and hit that truck and another one.
Minor injuries were reported in today’s crash but no one was transported to the hospital. The 18-wheeler driver was cited for following too closely.
Traffic was backed up into DeSoto Parish. The lane reopened around 3 p.m.
Also in DeSoto Parish, a the driver of a car rear-ended a Caddo fire truck that was turning around in DeSoto Parish. It's not related to the Caddo Parish crash.