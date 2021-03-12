After pulling of the biggest upset of Marsh Madness, the Arcadia Hornets finished the job Friday by winning the Class 1A state championship.
It's the second state title in school history.
The Hornets defeated White Castle 51-38 in Lake Charles, taking the lead in the 4th thanks to a flurry of baskets from Damarion Richardson who finished with 12 points. Arcadia hit its free throws down the stretch and held on to that lead at the final buzzer.
Natchitoches Central is the lone Arklatex team remaining in Lake Charles. The Chiefs will play in the 5A state championship Saturday.