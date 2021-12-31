SHREVEPORT, La -- As revelers across the Arklatex get ready to celebrate the new year, healthcare leaders ask that they "be smart" amid the Omicron fueled COVID-19 surge.
Dr. Steen Trawick, Christus Shreveport-Bossier CEO, says people should still "live their lives." But he and other leaders gathered at Government Plaza to urge people to continue to follow precautions such as masking, social distancing, and avoiding crowds.
"It's going to mean ultimately to think about yourselves, to think about your loved ones, your children, your your neighbors, and your community," said Knox Andress, Louisiana Health Department Region 7 Coordinator.
They gave those reminders in part to protect their hospital staffs. They say many health care workers in our region are out sick or in quarantine with COVID, making the mission of care more difficult.
Trawick was also part of a chorus urging vaccines and boosters.
"If your end point is to not get critically ill, get into the ICU and die, the vaccine is working very well. And so I would encourage you to not only get vaccinated, but get boosted," he said.
However, Trawick acknowledged that 40 percent of his health system's COVID patients are "breakthrough" cases of vaccinated people. And of those, he says 10 percent have been boosted.
"So the booster is working," he reasoned.
Dave Callecod, Ochsner LSU Shreveport Interim CE,O urged people to take the highly transmissible Omicron variant seriously.
"Less acute symptoms. But it is still causing hospitalizations. And it is still causing deaths," he said.
Throughout the Louisiana Health Department's Region 7, Andress said COVID hospitalizations rose in December from 21 at the first of the month to 137 now. Of them, 98 were not fully vaccinated.
Dr. John Vanchiere of LSU Health Sciences Center says there is some hesitancy among vaccinated people to get the booster because they may have disliked the side effects from their second dose. To defeat that, he says don't delay getting a booster.
"What helps reduce the likelihood of those side effects is the time interval between. So when you're getting boosted six months from your second dose, you're likely to have fewer side effects compared to the second dose," he said.
Dr. Martha Whyte, Medical Director for Region 7, advises people to do what her husband, a COVID survivor, did.
"Before he got his (third) dose, he took some ibuprofen. Helps with inflammation and pain and fever protection. He did much better," Dr. Whyte said.
Dr. Whyte says that if you're boosted, you are 85 percent protected from a serious case of COVID.
There were long lines of people spending part of their New Year's Eve getting tested for the virus at LSU Health Science Center's site on Linwood Avenue. That site will reopen on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. for testing. And regular hours resume on Monday for testing and vaccinations.
They ask people to pre-register online to speed up the process. To do that and get more information, click here.