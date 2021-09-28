BATON ROUGE, La. - When LSU set a slew of records during the 2019 season, the offense succeeded for multiple reasons. One of them was the blocking scheme.
The Tigers used a man-to-man concept. The idea let five receivers run routes, forcing defenses to drop more players into coverage just to keep up. As long as the offensive line blocked well, LSU could deploy running backs and tight ends in the passing game.
“We haven’t done that yet,” coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “We’re having to keep the back in, now we’re having to keep the tight end in. It all starts with protection.”
Protection has been an issue throughout the season. Orgeron hired disciples of former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who helped design the 2019 scheme, to try to recreate the record-setting offense, but LSU’s issues with protection have limited the 2021 version through four games.
“As soon as we can get our protection down, we can get back to that,” Orgeron said. “But until then, it will not look like that because it was a five-man protection with the rest of the guys out.”
The protection issues appeared in LSU’s first game. They have continued until now, lingering as the offensive line played the last three games with at least one backup in the starting lineup.
Now, as LSU prepares for No. 22 Auburn in a primetime matchup inside Tiger Stadium this weekend, the team ranks 68th nationally in sacks allowed per game (2) and has struggled to open rushing lanes.
“Our pass protection has to improve,” Orgeron said. “It's nowhere near where it needs to be. Too many free hits on the quarterback.”
One root of the problem began in preseason practice, when injuries kept the starting offensive line from practicing together as they adjusted to new offensive line coach Brad Davis, who was hired this summer. The group never got a chance to build cohesion before the first game. Then left tackle Cameron Wire went down against UCLA.
The Bruins applied pressure throughout the night, sacking sophomore quarterback Max Johnson twice, and held LSU to 49 yards rushing.
“There were a lot of mental errors we had during the game,” left guard Ed Ingram said a few days later. “There were times we didn’t know what to do or how to block the right person. We also have to help out the quarterback with the protection calls when we know it should be turned.”
Over the next three weeks, three separate players — redshirt sophomore Marlon Martinez, redshirt freshman Xavier Hill and freshman Garrett Dellinger — started at left tackle as LSU looked for a solution until Wire could return. LSU also played against McNeese State with three backups in the starting lineup because of injuries.
“I think our offensive line needs to jell a little more to get us to where we want to go,” Orgeron said.
Personnel hasn’t been the only cause. The Tigers looked discombobulated on offense the first two games as they tried to find the perfect play call. They adjusted their pace the last two games, hoping to push defenses on their heels and prevent them from blitzing as heavily as UCLA.
The tempo helped spark the offense, but LSU continued to struggle with allowing pressure against Mississippi State. Johnson dropped back five times on the first possession. He was pressured three times and hit twice, according to ESPN. Despite the pressure, Johnson completed 4 of 5 passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.
Mississippi State finished with two sacks and four quarterback hurries.
“I think in the first half I had a little bit more off-schedule throws,” Johnson said. “The second half, I think we settled in. The o-line did a great job in the second half. Whether they were sliding protections or not, they did a really good job of protecting me and we were able to make some big plays.”
Moving forward, Orgeron said the protection has to improve to give Johnson more time. Doing so may help LSU gain more yards on early downs, which would lead to shorter third-down situations, an area Orgeron identified as a concern. LSU ranks 76th in the country in third-down conversions at 36.18%.
“The better we can protect him,” Orgeron said, “the more success he’s going to have.”
The protection issues also extend to LSU’s ability to run the ball. The Tigers have eclipsed the 100-yard threshold once this season. They average 80 yards rushing per game, which ranks 122nd in the country, making the offense one-dimensional. That puts more pressure on Johnson.
“I think we have some outstanding backs,” Orgeron said. “We just don't have any room to run. We have some guys that are getting knocked back.”
Orgeron thinks continuity will help. Wire, who returned to practice last week and dressed out against Mississippi State with a brace on his right knee, is on track to play against Auburn. Versatile backup Charles Turner may also come back after missing the last two games.
If Wire plays, LSU will have its starting offensive line for the first time since the first half of the season opener.
LSU has won three straight games since that loss to UCLA, but Orgeron isn’t satisfied. He knows LSU must improve as it approaches the heart of its conference schedule. Protection remains his top concern, and the Tigers won’t regain any semblance of the 2019 season without better blocking.
“We still got a ways to go,” Orgeron said, “and it starts with protection.”