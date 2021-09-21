GRAMBLING, La. | With the significant threat presented by COVID-19 across the state of Louisiana due to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Grambling State University will require all guests visiting Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR/Rapid Antigen Test taken within 48 hours or sooner prior to entry.
Those who have yet to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine must present digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of kickoff prior to entering the stadium. Guests younger than 12 will not need to present a negative test; masks will be encouraged for children younger than 5 and required for children ages 5 to 11 years old. In addition, fans are encouraged to maintain the minimum distance (six feet) between others.
"We look forward to having our fans back at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium for the new football season," Grambling State President Rick Gallot said. "The measures we take now will help to ensure a safe game day experience. I encourage fans to get vaccinated so we can one day enjoy the festivities in true GramFam fashion."
The policy will be in effect beginning on October 2 for the home football opener against Alabama A&M. A list of vaccination sites in Louisiana is available at www.ldh.la.gov.
To gain entry into Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, guests 12 and older must show proof of at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine that has received full approval or emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization. A vaccination card, a photo or photocopy of a vaccination card, or verified digital proof of vaccination, including LA Wallet or another government-sanctioned mobile app, will be accepted, with entry upon visual inspection.
"We have the best fans in HBCU football, and we are doing everything we can to ensure their experience in Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium this fall is safe and enjoyable," Grambling State VP of Intercollegiate Athletics Trayvean Scott said. "When fans arrive on Saturdays to cheer on the Tigers, they will have confidence that we have taken measures to mitigate their health risks. I encourage all Tiger fans to receive vaccinations today."
Masks will be required for fans and associates in all enclosed spaces, including clubs and suites when feasible and appropriate, as well, masks are also required in indoor venues for GSU sports events, such as volleyball and men's and women's basketball. In addition, masks are strongly encouraged for fans and associates in all open-air areas of the stadium, including the bowl area, concourses, etc.
Grambling State Athletics will continue to update fans on this season's procedures – including gameday prescreening options to expedite entry into Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
GRAMBLING STATE UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS COVID POLICY AND PROCEDURES
WELCOME BACK FANS!
** A MESSAGE FROM DR. TRAYVEAN SCOTT, VP OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS**
The excitement of the game will be the same, but many aspects of an event day experience in-stadium will reflect the new normal. Your health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and personnel, is and always has been priority number one.
To that end, Grambling State University & the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics have worked together with state and local officials to safely open the legendary Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
The University is also working with all clubs to implement stadium protocols based on current public health recommendations, including from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which are evolving as new information is available.
These new protocols are in place to help you feel confident, safe and comfortable when coming to our stadiums and enjoying a seamless experience from the parking lot, to the concourses, and ultimately, your seats.
However, like each player on a team, you play a key role. Because these protocols require everyone's cooperation and teamwork, we've set out these guidelines to help make this a successful season for all.
In addition to these guidelines, we strongly encourage you to visit the athletic website for more specific information and policies related to your attendance before heading to the stadium on event day.
Know Before You Go - Here are the things you will need to know to attend an event at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium:
FACE COVERINGS
Masks will be required for fans and associates in all enclosed spaces, including clubs & suites when feasible and appropriate.
Masks are strongly encouraged for fans and associates in all open-air areas of the stadium including the bowl area, concourses, etc.
Please assure that your face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) follow CDC Guidelines listed here, including but not limited to:
Be made with at least two layers of breathable material
Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
Be secured around the face and allow the guest to remain hands-free
TAILGATING
Masks are strongly encouraged for fans and associates in all open-air areas of the stadium including the tail gate area, however it will NOT be a requirement.
WASH YOUR HANDS FREQUENTLY
Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizer will be readily available for your use throughout the Stadium, and fans are encouraged to use it regularly.
DO NOT ENTER THE STADIUM
If you have COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms, or know you've been exposed to COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
ENHANCED CLEANING
All "High Touch" surfaces in stadium common areas will be cleaned before, during & after each stadium event. "High Touch" Surfaces include door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, sink handles, toilets, turnstiles & water fountains.
IT'S GO TIME; DO YOUR PART
In addition to the guidelines listed above, ticket holders will be asked to complete COVID-19 self-screening as added safety precaution:
FAN HEALTH PROMISE & COVID-19 WARNING
All ticket holders must agree that neither they, nor any of their guests, will attend an event if any one or more of the following is true on event day:
Within the prior 14 days, they have tested positive for, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19;
Within the prior 48 hours, they have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4⁰F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking, muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the CDC);
Within the prior 14 days, they have travelled to any state or international territory identified by federal or applicable local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19.
Please note: According to the CDC, older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk of death or severe illness from COVID-19. All guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend a game.
OFFICAL & UNOFFICIAL VISITS TEMPORARY POLICIES AND GUIDANCE DURING C0IVID-19
Provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of Vaccination within 48 hours of the scheduled official or unofficial visit to the Office of Athletics Compliance.
All visitors are required to wear face masks, when feasible and appropriate, throughout their on-campus visit.
Please stay home if you or anyone who you have been in close contact with has recently tested positive for COVID-19 or recently experienced a fever, ailment, or any symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
COVID-19 WARNING
We have taken enhanced health and safety measures for everyone entering Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. All fans must follow all instructions (both from associates and posted throughout the building) while visiting Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death.
Under state law, there is no liability for an injury or death of an individual entering these premises if such injury or death results from the inherent risks of contracting COVID-19. You are assuming this risk by entering Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.
