Northwood High School looked internally for their next head football coach as Austin Brown will take over the role vacated by Jim Gatlin.
Brown previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Falcons and said the chance to lead to program was too good to pass up, "I've been waiting on pins and needles for a couple of weeks. I've had some other opportunities around the state, but this is the one I've been waiting for. This is my dream job, so the last two weeks have felt like two years."
In 9 years under Gatlin, the Falcons have been one of the most successful teams in the Arklatex and Brown wants to keep that tradition alive, "The cupboard's not dry at Northwood. Coach Gatlin has done a great job. The facilities are the best in the area. The pageantry of Friday nights is the best in the area. The goal is there to keep what Gatlin had going and put my personality into the program as well."
Brown is an Oklahoma native who served as a Graduate Assistant at Northwestern State. This is his first head coaching job.