According the Center for Disease Control, autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, affects an estimated 1 in 54 children in the United States.
It refers to a broad range of conditions including challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and nonverbal communication.
Given that autism is a spectrum, no case is identical. The ways an autistic person thinks, learns and problem-solve may vary.
Autism can be diagnosed in children as young as 18 months old. Research shows early detection sets people with autism up for success, later in life.
Michelle Yetman is a clinical psychologist at LSU Health Shreveport. She explains the benefits of early detection in the video above.