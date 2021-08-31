Members of the LSU Football equipment staff pack the team's 18-wheeler with supplies as they prepare to move their football operation to Houston, Saturday, August 28, 2021, ahead of Hurricane Ida's expected landfall over the weekend in Baton Rouge, La. LSU is slated to play UCLA in Pasadena, Calif. on September 4, 2021. (Photo by Hilary Scheinuk, The Advocate)