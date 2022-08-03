SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport will again host some of the top high school football programs in the region during the 2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase. Games will be held on September 2-3 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.
Battle on the Border XI features local, state, and regional powerhouse high school football programs from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. The Battle on the Border consists of four games over two days, providing a slate of weekend games for area high school football fans.
Tickets for the Battle on the Border start at $10 for advanced general admission, and one ticket is good for all four showcase games. For more information on the Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase, visitwww.thebattleontheborder.com.
2022 Battle on the Border High School Football Showcase Schedule and Matchups:
Friday, Sept 2, 2022
Denton Ryan High (Denton, Tx) vs Bryant High School (Bryant, AR) 7:30 pm
Saturday, Sept 3, 2022
Scotlandville High (Baton Rouge, La) vs McAlester High School (McAlester, Ok) 11:00 am
Cedar Creek High (Ruston, La) vs Glenbrook High School (Minden, La) 3:00 pm
Huntington High School (Shreveport, La) vs Mansfield High School (Mansfield, La) 7:30 pm