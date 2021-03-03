Marsh Madness is living up to its name in south Louisiana as Wednesday night's action set up an all-Arklatex championship game in the state's largest classification.
Captain Shreve and Benton will meet for all of the marbles in 5A after Benton pulled off the incredible upset over previously unbeaten Ponchatoula.
Huntington will face top-seeded LaGrange in the 4A title tilt after winning its semifinal game over Neville.
Wednesday's scores follow:
5A
West Monroe 32, Captain Shreve 47
Benton 58, Ponchatoula 48
4A
Neville 38, Huntington 45