The LHSAA Girls Basketball quarterfinals wrapped up Wednesday night with a handful of local teams punching their tickets to Marsh Madness.
Wednesday's scores follow.
5A
Benton 49, Parkway 46
Captain Shreve 55, Walker 46
4A
Northwood 37, Neville 42
Plaquemine 34, Huntington 74
2A
Avoyelles 56, Lakeview 54
1A
Logansport 53, East Iberville 60
Lincoln Prep 47, North Central 51
B
Zwolle 46, Hathaway 53
Glenmora 50, Florien 81
C
Summerfield 23, Reeves 53
Div. I
Byrd 20, Mt. Carmel 39
Div. IV
St. John 36, Cedar Creek 43