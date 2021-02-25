LHSAA

The LHSAA Girls Basketball quarterfinals wrapped up Wednesday night with a handful of local teams punching their tickets to Marsh Madness.

Wednesday's scores follow.

5A

Benton 49, Parkway 46

Captain Shreve 55, Walker 46

4A

Northwood 37, Neville 42

Plaquemine 34, Huntington 74

2A

Avoyelles 56, Lakeview 54

1A

Logansport 53, East Iberville 60

Lincoln Prep 47, North Central 51

B

Zwolle 46, Hathaway 53

Glenmora 50, Florien 81

C

Summerfield 23, Reeves 53

Div. I

Byrd 20, Mt. Carmel 39

Div. IV

St. John 36, Cedar Creek 43

