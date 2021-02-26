Playing in the school's first state title game, the Benton Boys Soccer team fell to Holy Cross 3-0.
The top-seeded Tigers tallied two goals in the first half of the Division II championship including a goal on a PK late in the opening frame. Holy Cross would add one more insurance goal in the second half to claim the state championship.
Benton head coach Bryan George spoke about the pride that comes with playing for a state title, "To have the opportunity to represent in the state championship game, not only our parish, but our school, their families, all of the above (is special). We're kind of a smaller town to go up against a private school and to be the only public school here, I'm extremely proud of them. We didn't get the outcome we wanted, but I think some of them left it all on the field."