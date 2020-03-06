Lake Charles, LA - In their first year as a 5A school, the Benton Girls Basketball team proved they were the best in the state.
The Lady Tigers took down top-seeded Ouachita Parish 62-48 Friday night in Lake Charles to claim the state title.
After falling in the 4A championship game a year ago, head coach Mary Ward says her team was determined to bring home a trophy this year, regardless of classification, "In order to get in that gym we have to pass that trophy every single day. I guarantee these girls didn't walk past the trophy going, 'yeah we got second.' It was really just a good reminder of how close we were last year and how we knew we wanted it this year."
Red River and Mansfield will try to bring two more championship trophies back to the Arklatex Saturday.