Selma, Al - President Biden touched down in Selma, Alabama today to speak about voting rights, gun violence, and infrastructure improvements.
The President delivered remarks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge where in 1965, 600 people began a march from Selma to Montgomery demanding voting rights when state and local lawmen attacked marchers with clubs and tear gas, driving them back to Selma. Among those beaten was late US. Representative John Lewis.
The event became known as Bloody Sunday, and the President commemorated it today by speaking about his plans to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and participating in the march across the bridge.