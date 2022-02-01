The Shreveport Mudbugs continued their fight for the playoffs this past weekend by sweeping rival Lone Star. In fact, over the last two weeks, the Bugs have taken 7 out of a possible 8 points from the top two teams in the NAHL South.
Jason Campbell, Mudbugs head coach: "We all still believe, you know? We still believe that we can do this thing. We know it's not going to be easy, but why would you want it any other way?"
Lukas Sedlacek, Mudbugs forward: "We're definitely in playoff mode and it's something our coaches say before every game. This is what playoffs is like. Honestly, it's a better thing for us because, if we do make playoffs, we know what the hockey is going to be like."
Devon Bobak, Mudbugs goaltender: "Confidence is huge. We're coming into the weekends expecting to score goals, expecting to make big saves. It's been nice. We've just been rolling as a team."
Shreveport netminder Devon Bobak has been a huge reason for that success. The NAHL South Division Star of the week has made seven straight starts and recorded his league-best 5th shutout against Lone Star over the weekend.
Campbell: "He's really taken the bull by the horns. He's got a good winning streak right now that's helped his team win in front of him."
Bobak: "Playing the best hockey right now in front of the best team I've ever played in front of. Can't be more grateful than that."
Bobak is second in the league in both save percentage and goals againts average, behind New Mexico's Beni Halasz. The two will go head to head in the Hirsch this weekend in yet another critical weekend for Shreveport.
Bobak: "Going in playing the same hockey we've been playing for the last six weeks. It's going to be a good goalie battle. Hopefully we show up like we have been and get it done."
Campbell: "Do your job one week and it makes the next week even bigger. We can't afford to take a step back. We have to do our best. If we don't, they will own us."
Shreveport is currently two spots out of the final playoff spot in the NAHL South Division. They kick off their two game set with New Mexico Friday night at 7:11 on George's Pond.