The LHSAA State Swim meet kicked off in Shreveport Wednesday, but it was the association's executive director making headlines.
Speaking at the host of the event, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana, Eddie Bonine addressed concerns and rumors that the state's school system was heading toward another shutdown. Bonine says, regardless of what happens across the state, he believes high school sports will continue, "On just my short hour drive up here today, 13 different phone calls from people with rumors swirling that we're shutting down again, schools are shutting down. Shutting down means what? We're going to keep doing what we're doing and keeping everybody safe and try to do what we can to ensure the athletes have something to look forward to at the end of their season. This is the same guy that earlier this year we played basketball without fans. Shortly after, we shut everything down. Before you know it, spring sports are gone, the remaining winter championships were gone. I remember how it felt here, I remember how it felt here, and I remember how it felt here when we had to do that. As your executive director, it's going to take a lot for me to do that again."
The State Swim meet at the YMCA is a good example of the LHSAA's commitment to making sure athletes are able to play and finish their seasons. Swimmers from across Louisiana are gathering in Shreveport this week after the event had to be moved from its usual home in Sulphur. One local swimmer, Captain Shreve's Brooke Fegley says she is thankful to have the chance to compete, "It has been nearly nine months since we've had a large meet where we've gotten the chance to go fast and see where we are. We've had a lot of meets get canceled in the past few months because of Corona. Having an opportunity like this is unmatched, especially during the time we are living in."
The LHSAA State Swim meet continues Thursday morning.