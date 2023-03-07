The Bossier Bearkats got revenge on the team that knocked them out of the 3A playoffs a season ago, upsetting number one Wossman and punching their ticket to the LHSAA Div. II Non-Select Championship.
It was back and forth early, until a 3 point barrage from the Bearkats, led by Javon Johnson, gave the team some cushion heading into the fourth.
A turnover and quick bucket with less than a minute to play pulled Wossman within four, but it was as close as they'd get. 48-42 was the final.
Bossier will play the winner of Carroll and Iowa Friday night at 6pm.