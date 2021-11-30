BOSSIER CITY, La. - “You’ve heard the term railroaded?” Foster Campbell, LA Public Service Commissioner asked Tuesday during the Bossier City Council Meeting. “You know what that comes from? That’s what they’re doing here today.”
Campbell’s questions came right before the council voted to shut down the railroad crossing on Shed Road, West of Benton Road.
The busy stretch of road will be part of the planning and preparation for the Walter O. Bigby Carriageway, an overpass that will cut through the roadway and connect with Benton Road.
“Boy, oh boy,” Campbell continued. “What great corporate citizens. Well, I got news for you... they want to close every crossing they can because they don't like the liability of being sued.”
The motion passed by a 5-2 vote, with the condition that the railroad stay open until the traffic is overflowing by the carriageway.
That isn’t expected to happen for a couple of years.