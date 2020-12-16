BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington awarded divisional 2020 “Employees of the Year” and years of service certificates to deputies and staff members at the annual Christmas Banquet at the Viking Drive Substation on December 9 – 10.
“With tornados, hurricanes, COVID, and all the things you saw on the news, this has been a year like no other,” said Sheriff Whittington.
“Every year, I tell you how much I appreciate you and how proud I am of you, but this year you actually got the designation of being classified ‘essential’. We knew it all along. We can’t stay home. We can’t take time off.”
The Employees of the Year awardees are:
Corrections Division
Sgt. Bradley Vassar – awarded for assisting in re-writing policies and tracking policy training for Corrections personnel, serving as the Mobile Field Force Incident Command Liaison, and serving as an Adjunct Instructor at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.
Criminal Division
Detective Shawn Morris – awarded for going above and beyond his normal duties in the Detectives Office, continually assisting others and going out of his way to ensure new detectives are equipped to succeed, and maintaining a closure rate of 74 percent of his cases.
Support Services Division
Nancy Spataro – awarded for conducting her duties in the Accounting Department with a helpful and upbeat demeanor, ensuring the fiscal needs and issues are quickly handled and resolved, and going beyond her normal scope of duties to ensure success for the Sheriff’s Office.
Here are the honorees for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service:
5-year employees:
Corrections
Matthew Creamer
Kim Goldston
Ben Hackenberg
Ryan Hadden
Jim Hudelson
Morgan Johnson
Blake Kennedy
Gene Mika
Kenny Philibert
Michael Stevens
Bradley Vassar
Criminal
Kelly Boudria
Revis Gay
Allison Green
Chase Hesson
Brandon Long
Jonathan Pershon
Daryl Rogers
Steven Shankle
Lane Tuggle
Support Services
Monaca Barnes
Morgan Barulli
Nancy Holcomb
Perry Montgomery
Burt Wich
10-year employees:
Corrections
Quinton Black
Anthony Evans
Criminal
Tony Broadway
Greg Ebarb
Adam Johnson
Skip Orgeron
Tim Wooten
Support Services
Matt Gaydos
Clint Robins
Debbie Vaughan
15-year employees:
Corrections
Brandon Alsabrook
Mark Causey
Mark Lyons
Nicholas Owens
Robert Parker
Josh Yellott
Criminal
Richard Adkins
Justin Banet
Rusty Burling
Timothy Burr
Dusty Crenshaw
Travis Orr
Keith Plunkett
Tim Wynn
Support Services
Sharon Bates
Donnie Keith
Debbie McSpadden
20-year employees:
Corrections
Chris Peters
Jim Thompson
Criminal
Ron Glovier
25-year employees:
Corrections
Rebecca Watts
Criminal
Charles Gray
Tony Staton
Two persons with Hero Awards were also recognized.
Dep. John McClain was honored for saving a man from being hit by a train in Bossier City earlier this year. Jeri Ebarb, wife of Dep. Greg Ebarb, was also honored for saving the life of a family friend who was having a heart attack.
“I thank you, and the citizens thank you,” exclaimed Sheriff Whittington as he addressed the deputies and staff. “People tell me all the time to tell you that they appreciate you and they are praying for you.”