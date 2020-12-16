BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington awarded divisional 2020 “Employees of the Year” and years of service certificates to deputies and staff members at the annual Christmas Banquet at the Viking Drive Substation on December 9 – 10.

“With tornados, hurricanes, COVID, and all the things you saw on the news, this has been a year like no other,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“Every year, I tell you how much I appreciate you and how proud I am of you, but this year you actually got the designation of being classified ‘essential’. We knew it all along. We can’t stay home. We can’t take time off.”

The Employees of the Year awardees are:

Corrections Division

Sgt. Bradley Vassar – awarded for assisting in re-writing policies and tracking policy training for Corrections personnel, serving as the Mobile Field Force Incident Command Liaison, and serving as an Adjunct Instructor at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.

Criminal Division

Detective Shawn Morris – awarded for going above and beyond his normal duties in the Detectives Office, continually assisting others and going out of his way to ensure new detectives are equipped to succeed, and maintaining a closure rate of 74 percent of his cases.

Nancy Spataro

Support Services Division

Nancy Spataro – awarded for conducting her duties in the Accounting Department with a helpful and upbeat demeanor, ensuring the fiscal needs and issues are quickly handled and resolved, and going beyond her normal scope of duties to ensure success for the Sheriff’s Office.

Here are the honorees for 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of service:

5-year employees:

Corrections

Matthew Creamer

Kim Goldston

Ben Hackenberg

Ryan Hadden

Jim Hudelson

Morgan Johnson

Blake Kennedy

Gene Mika

Kenny Philibert

Michael Stevens

Bradley Vassar

Criminal

Kelly Boudria

Revis Gay

Allison Green

Chase Hesson

Brandon Long

Jonathan Pershon

Daryl Rogers

Steven Shankle

Lane Tuggle

Support Services

Monaca Barnes

Morgan Barulli

Nancy Holcomb

Perry Montgomery

Burt Wich

10-year employees:

Corrections

Quinton Black

Anthony Evans

Criminal

Tony Broadway

Greg Ebarb

Adam Johnson

Skip Orgeron

Tim Wooten

Support Services

Matt Gaydos

Clint Robins

Debbie Vaughan

15-year employees:

Corrections

Brandon Alsabrook

Mark Causey

Mark Lyons

Nicholas Owens

Robert Parker

Josh Yellott

Criminal

Richard Adkins

Justin Banet

Rusty Burling

Timothy Burr

Dusty Crenshaw

Travis Orr

Keith Plunkett

Tim Wynn

Support Services

Sharon Bates

Donnie Keith

Debbie McSpadden

20-year employees:

Corrections

Chris Peters

Jim Thompson

Criminal

Ron Glovier

25-year employees:

Corrections

Rebecca Watts

Criminal

Charles Gray

Tony Staton

Two persons with Hero Awards were also recognized.

Dep. John McClain was honored for saving a man from being hit by a train in Bossier City earlier this year. Jeri Ebarb, wife of Dep. Greg Ebarb, was also honored for saving the life of a family friend who was having a heart attack.

“I thank you, and the citizens thank you,” exclaimed Sheriff Whittington as he addressed the deputies and staff. “People tell me all the time to tell you that they appreciate you and they are praying for you.”

