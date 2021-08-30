Bossier and DeSoto sheriff's deputies left today for locations in South Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida relief.
The group of 16 officers from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Bossier City Police Department left Viking Drive Substation around noon Monday headed to Terrebonne Parish, where they will be part of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association Emergency Task Force. They are traveling with rescue equipment of two Zodiac boats, an air boat, a skid steer, an Argo amphibious vehicle, HydraTrek amphibious vehicle, and generator, along with fuel, water and other supplies to help in any way they can to aid folks affected by this massive storm.
DeSoto Sheriff Jayson Richardson and his crew left Monday morning for Houma. Equipment was loaded up, along with extra fuel, Hydratrek, and supplies needed to assist citizens and local law enforcement in surrounding areas.
"We ask for your continued prayers for safe travels, and for those who have been tragically affected by this storm," the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Julian Whittington said, “I’m proud to partner with the Bossier City Police, Mayor (Tommy) Chandler, Chief Estess, and the whole gang. We’re sending down six rescue deputies with heavy equipment, boats, diesel generator, and 10 for law enforcement duties to keep the peace, deter any looters, and anybody who wants to cause a problem.”
The teams will be conduct water rescue operations as well as assist with law enforcement functions to keep folks safe.