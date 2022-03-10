Marsh Madness continued in Lake Charles Thursday with two of our area's highest-seeded teams falling in their respective semifinal games.
Coming in as the one-seed in 2A, Lakeview was the favorite to win the championship, but head coach Brian Williams says the Gators got away from what got them to Burton Coliseum, leading to their downfall in the semifinals, "I know a lot of coaches don't want to talk about it, but selfishness. Kids wanting to be superstars. We grow up in an era where kids want to be superstars and all through the season we have focused on team, team, team and we had a different leading scorer. But I guess when you don't have a defined superstar, you got somebody trying to make themselves a superstar. At halftime that was the whole talk."
For Bossier's side an uncharacteristic poor shooting performance in the first quarter - where they didn't make a single shot from the field until five minutes left in the second - was too big of a hill to overcome for them, but the Bearkats fought hard all the way until the final whistle.