BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is starting a donation drive for those in south Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Laura.
The donations will go to Calcasieu parish.
Here are the items needed.
- Small soaps
- Travel shampoo
- Deodorant
- Shaving Cream Razors
- Lotion
- Wash Rags
- Feminine Care Products
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Floss
- Mouthwash
- T-shirts – black or gray (L and XL)
- Socks
- Wet wipes
- Bug spray
- Small bags of snacks
You can drop off your donations at these locations between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays:
- Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City
- Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton
- Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Rd.