BENTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is starting a donation drive for those in south Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Laura.

The donations will go to Calcasieu parish.

Here are the items needed.

  • Small soaps
  • Travel shampoo
  • Deodorant
  • Shaving Cream Razors
  • Lotion
  • Wash Rags
  • Feminine Care Products
  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Floss
  • Mouthwash
  • T-shirts – black or gray (L and XL)
  • Socks
  • Wet wipes
  • Bug spray
  • Small bags of snacks

You can drop off your donations at these locations between 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. weekdays:

  • Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City
  • Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Rd.
