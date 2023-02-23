Bossier boys soccer has been building for years to reach their first state championship game. It ended in disappointing fashion as an early goal by The Willow School set the tone for the rest of the match ultimately ending in the Bearkats 4-1 defeat.
Orlando Medellin - Bossier head coach: "I'm going to say probably a lot. Honestly, I'm not going to say percentage wise, but a lot. I saw a lot of kids like, 'oh, this is not good.'
Christian Matamoros - Bossier senior midfield: "It definitely shocked us. We weren't expecting a goal that early. The seniors, we just told everybody else, 'c'mon, c'mon, there's still a whole game left.'"
Matamoros: "I just want to say thank you. It's a weekday and to have that much people come down here, it's amazing.
Medellin: "We're a small school. We're probably one of the smallest 3A schools. We have about 600 students on campus and to have that many people here, I'm just grateful for our staff, for my family, and we're going to come back stronger."
Coach Medellin says he's thankful for seniors that were instrumental in getting the Bearkats to this point and with a young roster, he expects the Bearkats to compete for another state title very, very soon.