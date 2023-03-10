It was championship Friday for the Arklatex in Lake Charles as three local teams put their seasons on the line in championship games at Marsh Madness.
In the Division II Non-Select final it was Bossier downing Carroll to take home yet another state title in their first year under head coach Justin Collins.
The Bearkats were paced by Lakavin Thomas who's 13 point performance earned him the game's MVP. Tahj Roots led all scorers with 14, including a crucial steal and bucket to put the game away in the 4th.
42-33 was the final.
In the Division V Non-Select final it was Zwolle emerging as champions. The top-seeded Hawks led wire-to-wire, not allowing Anacoco to get within 10 in the second half. It is the first state championship for Zwolle since 2017.
40-25 was the final.
Making their 4th-straight trip to the state title game, Calvary once again came up short in the championship game. The Cavaliers played from behind for the majority of the contest against Newman in the Division III Select championship.
Kameron Kennon led all scorers with 15.
52-42 was the final.