RUSTON – Due to ongoing travel restrictions brought on by this week's weather conditions, both basketball series for Louisiana Tech versus Middle Tennessee have been postponed.
Both series were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday but were pushed back a day in hopes of allowing the games to be played.
This marks the first C-USA series for both LA Tech basketball programs to be impacted this season.
Next on the schedule for the Bulldogs is hosting the Rice Owls on Feb. 26-27 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. The Lady Techsters are scheduled to travel to Houston to face the Owls on the same dates.