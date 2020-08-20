BOSSIER PARISH, La. - The Bossier Parish School Board is hosting an insurance committee town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss health insurance alternatives and answer questions from those currently on the district's health plan.
The meeting will take place at the Bossier Instructional Center at 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting will also be livestreamed through spaces throughout the Bossier Instructional Center. It can also be viewed here.
Participants who wish to make comments can do so in person at the meeting or send them to this website.