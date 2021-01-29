The Lone Star Brahmas time in second place in the NAHL South Division didn't last long as they downed the Shreveport Mudbugs 3-0 Friday night to move back into first place.
Toward the end of the first period, Mudbugs forward Billy Feczko was handed a five minute major penalty and game misconduct for head contact after colliding with Frederick Paine. Andrew DeCarlo would take advantage of the extended powerplay for the Brahmas, finding the back of the net early in the second period. DeCarlo would add an insurance goal later in the third period.
Guy Blessing made 35 saves in a shutout effort for Lone Star.
The teams will do battle again Saturday at 7:11. The Mudbugs can move back into first place with a win.