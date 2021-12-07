BATON ROUGE, La. - New LSU coach Brian Kelly has hired Frank Wilson, who stepped down Tuesday as the head coach at McNeese State, to his staff in Baton Rouge.
Wilson brings instant credibility to the LSU staff as a coach who is well established as a top recruiter in Louisiana and across the Southeast.
This will be Wilson's second stint at LSU after serving as assistant head coach, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under Les Miles at LSU from 2010-15.
Wilson was the head coach at McNeese State from 2020-21. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Texas-San Antonio from 2016-2019.
Wilson has served as an assistant at Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Tennessee. He has deep ties in South Louisiana, coaching high school ball at O.P. Walker and Edna Karr.