BATON ROUGE, La. - Brian Kelly reached out to Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman on Monday to join him in Baton Rouge, according to Pete Sampson at The Athletic.
Freeman, who was defensive coordinator at Cincinnati from 2017-2020, was also targeted by LSU head coach Ed Orgeron last year, but left for Notre Dame instead.
Freeman played linebacker for Ohio State from 2004-2008 and was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2009 and spent time on the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans before retiring early due to an enlarged heart condition. He returned to Ohio State as a graduate assistant in 2010.
Freeman coached linebackers at Kent State in 2011 and started as a linebackers coach at Purdue in 2013 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2016. He was a Broyles Award Finalist in his final year as defensive coordinator at Cincinnati after the Bearcats finished the season No. 13 in total defense in the country and eighth in scoring defense.
Kelly intends to make Freeman the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football.