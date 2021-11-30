Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is shown during the Blue-Gold NCAA spring football game in South Bend, Ind., in this Saturday, May 1, 2021, file photo. Marcus Freeman believes the best thing he can do as Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator is to get out of the way of his players. “This is theirs. They built this. I’m the new guy,” said the 35-year-old Freeman, who seven months ago was picked by coach Brian Kelly to replace Clark Lea after Notre Dame finished 10-2 and ranked No. 5. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)