With a playoff spot in hand, the Shreveport Mudbugs are now battling for seeding in the NAHL South Division.
In the middle of a four game swing against the league-leading Amarillo Bulls, the Mudbugs currently sit tied for third with Topeka after splitting last weekend's series with Amarillo.
While the South seeding is still very much up in the air, it's likely Shreveport will have to go through Amarillo on its quest to another Robertson Cup. A fact not lost on Associate Head Coach Rich Parent, "We've split every weekend we've played against Amarillo this season. This is a good division. The top four teams in this division are going to be neck and neck right down to the wire."
Parent believes the Bugs have another chance this weekend to prove they can be the last team standing when the dust settles, "We've got to put back to back games in against these kind of teams."
Shreveport will face Amarillo both Friday and Saturday on the road. Both games begin at 7:05.