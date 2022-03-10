FRISCO, Texas – Louisiana Tech defeated WKU back on New Year’s Day, getting free throws by Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and one final defensive stop to secure the win.
Basically, the same scenario played out on Thursday night in the C-USA Tournament Quarterfinals as Junior sank a free throw with six seconds left and a last-second heave by the Hilltoppers was off target as the Bulldogs squeaked out a 59-57 win on Court B of the Ford Center at The Star.
LA Tech (23-9) had to overcome a season-high 20 turnovers to survive and advance to the semifinals. They also had to overcome seeing its 14-point lead disappear.
That lead was capped by a David Green three-pointer, one of seven triples by the ‘Dogs in the first stanza, to build a 31-17 advantage with 6:06 to go. WKU abandoned its zone defense after the hot shooting by Keaston Willis, David Green and others from long range, and started applying more pressure on the basketball.
As a result, the Hilltoppers began to chip away, forcing TOs and finishing the first half on a 9-2 run to slice the deficit down to 36-33 at the midway point. They tied the game up at 38-38 and eventually took their first lead of the game on a made triple by Josh Anderson to go up 50-49 with 9:36 remaining.
Willis would give the ‘Dogs the lead back with his fifth three-pointer of the game. After a made jumper by Lofton made it 54-50 in favor of LA Tech, WKU countered with a 7-0 run to take a three-point lead with 3:47 left.
That would be the last time the Hilltoppers score as they missed their last four field goal attempts as well as their last three free throw attempts. On the flipside, Willis went bank on a running floater and Junior muscled up a layup with 24 seconds remaining to go up one. He also pulled down a key defensive rebound on a missed free throw by WKU to help close things out.
LA Tech shot 45.8 percent from the field (22-of-48) and 40.9 percent from beyond the arc (9-of-22). Willis had a game-high 17 points while Lofton secured his 17th double-double of the season with 15 points, 12 boards and five assists. Green also chipped in with 10 points off the bench.
WKU took 11 more shot attempts, but only managed to shoot 35.6 percent from the field (21-of-59) while making only three three-pointers. Dayvion McKnight had a game-high 20 points.
QUOTABLES
Head coach Eric Konkol
“That was a heck of a game. We talked in the locker room before the game about having great grit and passion. I thought we came out with some incredible passion. We were able to attack their zone to get off to a good start. WKU persevered, then we had to persevere. We turned the ball over a number of times, did not shoot it great in the second half, but I give this team so much credit of finding a way. They showed incredible grit and toughness to find a way to win. It was a hard-fought victory tonight.”
NOTABLES
· With the 59-57 victory over WKU, the series is now tied at 20-20. The Bulldogs have won the last four meetings. A combined three points won the two victories this season.
· LA Tech advances to the C-USA Tournament Semifinals for a second straight season. This will be their fifth time reaching at least the semifinals.
· The Bulldogs knocked out the Hilltoppers who had reached the C-USA Tournament finals in each of the last three tourneys.
· The LA Tech defense held WKU to its worst three-point shooting game of the season at 14.3 percent.
· Kenneth Lofton, Jr. registered his 17th double-double of the season with 15 points and 12 rebounds. His 12 boards tied for the second most by a Bulldog in a C-USA Tournament game.
· Keaston Willis scored a team-high 17 points, draining five three-pointers in the process. He now has 89 threes on the season, tied for the second most in program history.
· David Green came off the bench to tally 10 points, his eighth game in double figures.
· Kenneth Lofton, Jr. also anchored the team in assists with five. It was the sixth time this season he has had at least five assists in a game (most on the team).
· Kenneth Lofton, Jr. has led the team in points, rebounds and assists in three straight games (and in six of the last 12 games).
UP NEXT
For a second straight year, LA Tech will battle North Texas in the semifinals of the C-USA Tournament. The matchup is set for Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m. and will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network.
Techsters Stay Hot, Advance to C-USA Semis
FRISCO, Texas – Louisiana Tech got 29 points out of their first-team all-conference guard Keiunna Walker Thursday afternoon to knock out UAB (71-65) to advance to the semifinals of the Conference USA Championships in Frisco, Texas.
Walker shot 11-20 from the floor and 7-10 from the line to make it 29 of 30 games scoring in double figures this season.
The win gives Tech their first 20-win season in 11 years and moves Brooke Stoehr into third all-time in program wins, passing Teresa Weatherspoon, as a head coach with 100.
Tech finished a 3-0 season sweep of the Blazers beating them in back-to-back games and now won four straight over UAB. Tech also improves to 2-0 against UAB in the C-USA tournament.
The Lady Techsters picked up right where they left off last Saturday, getting off to a 7-2 start to the game, and ended the first stanza with a five-point advantage (21-16) behind nine points from Walker and five of Robyn Lee’s nine points off the bench.
After a back-and-forth second quarter Salma Bates hit a jumper at the buzzer, her fifth buzzer-beater of the season, to extend the Techsters’ lead to 35-26 at the half. Bates finished the game in double figures with 10.
UAB made a push in the third quarter, starting with an 11-4 run in the first two minutes to cut the lead to two (39-37) with 7:10 remaining in the third. Tech was able to close the quarter with a mini 4-0 run to take a 51-46 lead into the final break.
The Techsters used more timely buckets and big stops in the final quarter including a big corner three from Amaya Brannon in a two-point game and a Walker steal and layup to keep UAB at arm’s length to close their opening-round game 71-65 in the Ford Center and The Star.
Brannon had another solid night finishing with 11 points and four rebounds.
Anna Larr Roberson had six points on just 3-11 shooting but had her tenth double-figure rebound game with 10, all defensive.
Tech shot 49 percent on the night (25-51) and 50 percent from three (3-6) but struggled at the line (18-25) by their standards. UAB on the other hand was a perfect 14-14 from the stripe but struggled from deep only hitting five of their 20 attempts (.250).
NOTABLES
• LA Tech now leads the all-time series 10-6 and improves to 2-0 at a neutral site.
• Tech takes a five-game win streak into their semifinal matchup.
• This will mark Tech’s second visit to the C-USA semifinals.
• The win gives Head Coach Brooke Stoehr 100 for her tenure at LA Tech moving past Teresa Weatherspoon for third all-time.
• Coach Stoehr’s 20 wins this season are also the most wins in a season at Tech and is the first 20-win season for the program since 2010-11.
• Keiunna Walker finished the regular season scoring in double figures in 29 of 30 games.
• Anna Larr Roberson recorded her tenth double-digit rebound night with 10 boards.
• Roberson took her sixth charge of the year while Kate Thompson took her first. The Techsters have now taken 71 charges on the year.
• Salma Bates scored in double figures for the tenth time this season and the second time in three games.
• Amaya Brannon had her seventh game of the year in double figures.
• Tech is now 19-2 when scoring 60 or more points in a game and 12-0 when scoring 70-plus.
• Tech’s four assists are the second-lowest in a game this season.
• Over the five-game win streak, Tech has shot better than 40 percent in each game.
QUOTABLES
Head Coach Brooke Stoehr…
“I am very proud of this group for their effort today. It is March and, in the postseason, you’re just trying to continue to advance to play another day. This group has been ready to play since Monday and sometimes it can be difficult to stay patient and then perform. We were able to get stops when we needed them in the fourth quarter. Randy does such a great job with his group, and I knew they would make a run in the second half. Keiunna was able to get to the rim and score some critical baskets for us when they were making their run. We had a balanced scoring effort today and that’s what we’ll need as we continue to advance.
Robyn, Kate, and Lotte gave us big contributions off the bench. I thought Sal had a terrific floor game and really controlled tempo for us. Amaya and Anna Larr battled inside and made some key plays when we needed them on both ends of the floor. It’s a quick turnaround and we’ll have to recover and give them a great plan for an opportunity to advance against a very good Middle Tennessee team tomorrow night.”
UP NEXT
The Lady Techsters will take on Middle Tennessee at the 2022 Heritage Landscape Conference USA Semifinals. Tip-off is set for Friday, Mar. 11 at 7:00 p.m. CT on Court A of the Ford Center at The Star.
