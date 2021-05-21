Playing in their first playoff game in over two years, the Shreveport Mudbugs did not get the outcome they wanted, falling to the Amarillo Bulls in game one of their best-of-five series.
The emotion was high in George's Pond and the Mudbugs responded early with a quick tally from Matt Weber.
That lead didn't last long as Paul Schmid was rewarded for his effort in front of the net with the equalizer later in the period.
Amarillo took the lead in the 2nd and added 2 empty net goals to win 4-1 and take a 1-0 series lead. The win also snaps Shreveport's 8 game winning streak over the Bulls.
The Mudbugs will look to even the series Saturday in game 2. The puck drops at 7:11.