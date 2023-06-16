It was a busy Friday for the Tigers starting off with Paul Skenes getting presented with the Dick Howser Trophy, which recognizes the best player in Division I college baseball.
LSU head coach Jay Johnson compared it to the Heisman Trophy for college baseball.
Paul Skenes - LSU RHP
"All I can think about is the people that I've had around me making me better. Obviously, the support I had from my parents and my family. The support I've had from my coaches throughout my career and the time that I've been playing baseball, how lucky I've been to have the right people around me, pushing me, making me better the whole way."
Jay Johnson - LSU head coach
"When you look at the qualities of the award, I don't think there's a person or player in the country that can represent it than Paul Skenes. So, when you start with the courage part of it and you think about his journey and where he started at the Air Force Academy, I mean, how do you have more courage than to say, hey, I'm going to start by trying to serve my country?"
After the morning fun, it was a trip across town as the Tigers hit the practice field at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where they got some final base running and hitting work in before their matchup against the Vols Saturday evening.
Ty Floyd - LSU RHP
"Oh, the weather's great here, compared to Baton Rouge at least. I think I read somewhere where it's like 100 degrees this week in Baton Rouge, so I'm very happy that we're here. That's for sure. This weather feels pretty good out here."
Tommy White - LSU 3B
"I mean I watched the College World Series every year on TV. I mean it's going to be crazy. So I've heard about LSU fans, it's going to be even more crazy and this is wearing a LSU jersey. So, I'm just super excited and I think the guys are too and we're just going to soak it all in and have fun."
Jay Johnson - LSU head coach
"Tomorrow's great, it's a 6 o'clock Friday game so other than hitting at a different site than the field everything will feel very normal."
LSU will face Tennessee Saturday at 6pm to open College World Series play.