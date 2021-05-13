Down two runs in the 4th, the C.E. Byrd baseball team stormed back to down Catholic Baton Rouge 4-2 in the LHSAA Division I state semifinals.
The Yellow Jacket offense was able to put runners on base all night, but left the bases loaded in both the 2nd and 3rd innings. The Bears took advantage, getting two runs across in the top of the 3rd.
Jack Walker got the scoring started for the Jackets in the 4th, with Mason Langdon and Cole Joyner putting the Jackets ahead in the 6th.
Top seeded Byrd will face 2nd seeded Jesuit in the Division I final. The game is set for Saturday at 2pm.