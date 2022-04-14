In some parts of The Hive it looks like nothing happened, but in others, Byrd baseball head coach Greg Williams says Mother Nature left her mark.
Greg Williams - C.E. Byrd head coach -"Initial reaction is just disheartening. You know, as much work and time as players and coaches put out here to make it as best as possible, but at the end of the day, you're thankful that no one's injured and that we weren't out here and that the extent of the damage wasn't any worse than it is."
The damage is pretty clear off East Kings Highway, but it didn't take long to find several helping hands to get The Hive back in working order.
Williams: "We had different dads reach out and obviously they all have jobs and so they're taking off in order to be out here. We had former players reach out and former parents in the program... Times like these makes you appreciate all the people that have been through the program and you still have relationships with."
Williams adds that community support makes life easier to focus on coaching his players.
"It's huge. I reached out to our booster club president [Wednesday], Brad Nichols, and just told him the situation and we were looking at alternative sites to try and figure out if we couldn't get our field going and he jumped in and reached out to other dads. That's why they're here now. It allows for me not to worry about that and me try to figure out a way to beat a very good Haughton team that's coming in tonight."
When asked if there will be plays at the wall this evening?
"Yeah, we hadn't game planned for it yet... They (the players) came and helped clean up and we didn't pick up a baseball. They came and worked on the field and tried to get it so that we could hit the ground running today."
Byrd is set to face Haughton Thursday night in the Hive. KTBS 3 Sports will provide updates from the game.