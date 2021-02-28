TOLEDO BEND - The North Louisiana High School Fishing League hit Toledo Bend this weekend for its second tournament of the year. 95 teams from area high schools fished in the event, and despite the recent winter storm, these young anglers were able to find the fish.
In fact, the top five teams all weighed in more than 17-pounds each.
In the end, it was the team of Mason McCormick and Blake Horton from Byrd taking home first with 22.25 pounds. This marks consecutive wins for the Byrd duo and also consecutive team wins for the entire Byrd team. The league’s next tournament is set for next month on Caddo Lake.