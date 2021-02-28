Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * From late Monday night until further notice. * At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 12.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue rising to 18.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Lowland flooding will continue for several more days. The bayou will continue to slowly fall and flood problems will decrease and end. &&