Jake Marler of Shreveport carded a final round 71 on Sunday to win the 104th Louisiana Amateur Championship by three shots over runner-up finishers Hunter Battles of Ruston and Jay Mendell of Lafayette. Marler fired a second round 68 on Friday to take the lead and he never relinquished it for the remainder of the championship. He had immense pressure coming into the final round of the 104th Louisiana Amateur Championship. Being a Shreveport native, and leading after rounds two and three, he quickly became the talk of the town and started to feel the added pressure of securing the Championship. Marler maintained his composure, and also his spot at the top of the leaderboard, until the final putt dropped. Marler showed that the built-up pressure was not going to hinder him from becoming the next Louisiana Golf legend. After 72-holes, Marler finished the tournament at nine-under total to par and a 279 total gross score. He and Battles were the only players to shoot under par all four days. This is the fourth consecutive year that the winning score was 9-under par.
Marler had an eventful final round carding four birdies and three bogeys, which put him at 18 birdies and only 9 bogeys for the entire championship. He had control the entire day, even with two outstanding golfers in Mendell and Battles, trying their best to claw at Marler’s lead. Marler, a rising senior at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is the first player since 1996 from his alma mater to win the Louisiana Amateur.
61 players competed in the final round of the 104th Louisiana State Amateur. Tee times began at 7:30 AM off the 1st tee. Players finished teeing off at 10:30 AM and all groups completed the round at 3:00 PM.
Kyle Bennett of Zachary shot a round of 65 in today’s round, three shots below any other score, earning the title of low round of and fourth place in the entire championship.
The following players are holding the top remainder spots on the leaderboard:
T-2 (-6) | Hunter Battles of Ruston and Jay Mendell of Lafayette
4th (-4) | Kyle Bennett of Zachary
T5 (-3) | John Humphries of Woodworth and Grayson Glorioso of Metairie
T7 (-1) | Greg Berthelot of Baton Rouge and Will Patrick of Ruston
This championship was conducted by the Louisiana Golf Association. The top 20 finishers won prizes and the low 30 scores and ties are exempt into the 105th Louisiana Amateur Championship that will take place in 2024.
The Louisiana Golf Association extends a sincere thank you to Southern Trace Country Club. A huge thank you to General Manager, Ricky Rogers, Director of Golf, Cameron Alford, Golf Course Superintendent, Graham Kornmeyer, and the rest of the Southern Trace staff. Their hospitality, preparation, and willingness to host this prestigious championship was second to none. The golf course was in tremendous shape and drew numerous compliments from players and spectators throughout the week. Southern Trace proved to the many visitors over the five days that it is one of the best clubs and golf courses in Louisiana and the South region.