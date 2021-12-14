With game day approaching, the two teams taking part in this season's Independence Bowl touched down in Shreveport Tuesday.
UAB and BYU both made their arrivals downtown Tuesday afternoon, both excited for the opportunity to play one final game this season.
The Cougars are ranked 13th in the nation, the highest in the history of the Independence Bowl, and are eager to show the south one of the best teams in the program's history.
For UAB, any chance to take the field is a blessing. The Blazers have reached a bowl game in each season since their football program was reinstated in 2017.
The two teams will do battle Saturday at 2:30. You can watch it on KTBS.