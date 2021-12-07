DALLAS — BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake has been named one of 13 finalists for the 2021 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, presented annually by the Football Writers Association of America in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Sitake is one of three returning finalists from the 2020 season, having led BYU to back-to-back seasons with double-digit victories. BYU posted a 10-2 regular-season record in 2021 to receive No. 12/14 rankings in the national polls and a No. 13 CFP ranking. The season featured a 5-0 record against Pac-12 schools, including a 26-17 victory over conference champion Utah along with wins over then-nationally ranked Arizona State, Arizona, USC and Washington State. Among its 10 victories, the Cougars also defeated Mountain West Conference champion Utah State as well as bowl-bound ACC foe Virginia.
The Cougars are led by Tyler Allgeier who is tied for the national lead with 20 rushing touchdowns and is eighth with 1,409 rushing yards. The BYU offense is ranked in the top 30 in 12 different categories. Also a finalist for the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2021, Sitake is a former player under Hall of Fame coach Lavell Edwards, who won the Eddie Robinson Award in 1984 after leading the Cougars to a National Championship. Sitake is 3-1 in bowl games as a head coach.
This year BYU will face UAB in the 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Dec. 18 in Shreveport.