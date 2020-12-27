Catholic-Baton Rouge took home the LHSAA Division I state title, downing C.E. Byrd 35-12 on Sunday night in Natchitoches.
The Bears struck early, going up 14-0 in the second after a long catch and run by Tre Benson. Byrd responded to close the half with a 13-play touchdown drive capped off by William Berry to make it 14-6 at the break.
Turnovers were the story of the game for the Yellow Jackets as a Byrd fumble was returned for a touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter. Lake Lambert would lead a touchdown drive to make it 21-12, but that's as close as Byrd would get. Catholic scored two more times to put a bow on another state championship for the Bears, walking away with the trophy and a 35-12 win.
The Arklatex has one last chance at hardware Tuesday when Calvary takes on OCS in the Division IV championship.