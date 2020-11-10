Caddo boys and girls basketball programs held media day at Turner Elementary/Middle School Tuesday.
The event was held to promote the upcoming 2020-21 season as coaches and players described what to expect.
Huntington girls basketball player Chasity Taylor said, "I feel like it's going to be a really good season and I'm just wanting everyone to stay safe."
Southwood boys basketball player Eric McKnight added his teammates are "just working real hard and we're ready for the season."
Captain Shreve girls player said, "Nobody knew that we were going to have a season and I'm ready because this is my last year to play with the team and I'm really happy and I'm ready to get back to how we was in 2019 (when we won state)."
Other schools that participated in the event were C.E. Byrd, Green Oaks, North Caddo, Northwood, BTW and Woodlawn.