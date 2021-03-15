SHREVEPORT, La. -- Plans for a COVID-19 memorial in Shreveport ended in a 6-5 vote among Caddo Parish commissioners Monday during a work session.
The vote means the issue won't be advanced to Thursday's regular meeting.
Commissioners were considering erecting a memorial at Riverfront Park or at one of the hospitals.
In earlier discussions, commissioners discussed plans to honor the lives lost and impacted during the pandemic.
During a committee meeting, five commissioners viewed images of monuments and memorial walls honoring veterans. Commissioners tried to get ideas on the type of memorial Caddo parish would create to honor those impacted by COVID-19.
Over 700 Caddo Parish residents have died since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 hits close to home for District 5 Commissioner Roy Burrell, who battled COVID-19.
"Since I've gone through COVID-19 myself and a lot of friends that I've had who contracted it, a number of them died and has passed on. I haven't had an opportunity like so many people to even grieve those deaths," Burrell said.
Caddo Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson proposed the ordinance.
"This would be an opportune moment for them to see the monument, for people from out of town to see the monument and talk about Shreveport and share something positive that Shreveport did erect something positive in remembrance of those lives that were lost in 2020," he said.
The committee voted unanimously to support the idea and proposed using up to $75,000 to build it.