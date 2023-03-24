KEITHVILLE, La - Caddo Parish Fire District 4 alongside 3rd Alarm Public Safety Training is hosting the 3rd annual Caddo Cooker Fire Days training event this weekend.
It’s the biggest firefighter training event in northwest Louisiana, and brings firefighters from across the country, and even Mexico, to participate and share information to help them stay safe and save lives.
There are live fire scenarios where firefighters climb up ladders into a burning building in order to locate any victims that may be left behind, as well as breaching and clearing exercises.
The highlight of the event is the Catastrophe to Victory firefighter rescue class. It focuses on the communication needed to call for “mayday” and how to quickly rescue in need firefighters. It’s the situation no firefighter wants to find themselves in, and no one knows how it’ll play out when it happens. Repeating these exercises over and over helps solidify what to do when things go wrong.
3rd Alarm Public Safety Training owner Billy Brideson says that repetitive training of the basics is essential to improving. He says when he started this event three years ago, there were only twenty participants, and this year, they have over 75 firefighters.
Brideson says no matter what department, from FDNY to Caddo District 4, firefighters need to know basic firemanship. They stretch lines, put water on the fire, open doors, and make saves. The main difference is that most of the Caddo Fire Departments only have a few men per engine, but the essentials are the same.