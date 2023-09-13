SHREVEPORT, La. - A deputy for the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested for simple battery Tuesday after an incident at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC), according to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Tuesday, around 5:45 a.m., Deputy D'Varciea Small, a two-year deputy with the Sheriff's Office, arrived at the CCC to prepare for his shift. He retrieved his keys to the housing unit which housed the victim.
Small walked to the victim's cell and entered, hitting them with a closed fist several times.
Small left the victim in their cell and exited the unit. The victim was transported to Ochsner's for medical treatment.