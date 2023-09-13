SHREVEPORT, La. - A Caddo Parish sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday after he hit inmate accused of killing his sister, the sheriff's office said.
Deputy D'Varciea Small was charged with simple battery in connection with the incident that happened early Tuesday morning at the Caddo Correctional Center.
Small, who's worked for the sheriff's office for two years, got to work shortly before 6 a.m. and while preparing for his shift got his keys to the housing unit where inmates are held.
According to the sheriff's office, Small went into the cell where Brandon Merritt is being held, hit him with a closed fist several times then left.
Merritt, 27, was arrested Friday for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in a fatal shooting on Sept. 2 at the Time Out sports bar on Mansfield Road.
Deputy Small's sister, Lajah Small, 26, was killed in the shooting.
Shreveport police said Merritt was seen leaving the scene. He went to another location, where he also was shot. Merritt was treated at an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries before his arrest.
He was taken back to the hospital Tuesday after the incident in his cell. He was treated and released.