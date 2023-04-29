Caddo Parish sees steady voter turnout

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana voters headed to the polls Saturday to settle some unfinished business.
Election officials were predicting a low turnout, but so far the turnout has been steady.
There's 25 polling locations in Caddo Parish including five precincts at the Broadmoor Middle Laboratory School.
So far, nearly 2,000 people voted in person for early voting.
There were about 12,000 ballots mailed out, but only about 5,100 of them have been returned.
One of the main races is the runoff election for Shreveport City Marshal's Office.
During the March 25 primary election, Democrat Interim City Marshal James Jefferson led the contest with 45 percent of the vote.
He has worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, with 17 of those years in the city's marshal's office.
Jefferson is facing republican Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher who garnered 42 percent of the vote in the primary.
Boucher served on the city council for nearly five years where he was chairman of the Public Safety Commission.
He also served as fire chief for 11 years in Caddo Parish.
An election for city marshal is necessary because of the death last year of city marshal Charlie Caldwell Junior.
He died in June while on vacation in Florida.
Polls will close at 8 p.m.