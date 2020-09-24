SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a recruitment event from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at the Sheriff’s Re-Entry Facility next to the Caddo Correctional Center.
The sheriff’s office has positions available for security and corrections deputies, RN’s, and LPN’s. Those interested in applying are asked to visit the sheriff’s office website and upload requested information in advance. Applications will also be available at the event.
A written reading comprehension test will be given. All applicants must bring a current driver’s license. Those with a college degree or prior military service must bring a copy of the degree and or DD-214.
For more information, contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Personnel Office at (318) 681-0812.