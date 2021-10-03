HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - An area of the Southern California coast is covered with oil after 3,000 barrels' worth gushed into the Pacific Ocean, devastating some of the local wildlife, according to officials.
A pipeline breach occurred about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach, Orange County Supervisor, Katrina Foley, said Sunday.
"We've started to find dead birds and fish washing up on the shore," Foley said. "The oil has infiltrated the entirety of the Talbert Wetlands. There's significant impacts to wildlife there."
"These are wetlands that we've been working with the Army Corps of Engineers, with the Land Trust, with all the community wildlife partners to make sure to create this beautiful, natural habitat for decades," said Foley. "And now in just a day, it's completely destroyed."
An oil sheen was first reported to the US Coast Guard shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Foley says that spill has likely occurred longer than anyone has known.
"The spill, equal to about 126,000 gallons of post-production crude, is a potential ecological disaster," Huntington Beach Mayor, Kim Carr, said Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, "the leak has not been completely stopped," the city of Huntington Beach said in a press release. It said preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site, and additional repair efforts will be attempted.
The press release stated that the oil slick plume currently measures an estimated 5.8 nautical miles long, and runs from the Huntington Beach Pier down into Newport Beach.
Carr said information from the Coast Guard indicates the spill may have stemmed from an offshore oil production operation near Huntington Beach.
The Coast Guard has classified the situation as a major oil spill, Huntington Beach Marine Safety Chief, Eric McCoy said.
The exact cause of the spill has not been determined, and the owner of the pipeline is unknown, city officials said. Officials say the Coast Guard is investigating.