Trailing late in the fourth quarter, Calvary relied on their experienced core of stars to clinch another spot in the LHSAA Division IV Championship.
After leading for the majority of the game, Calvary fell behind to Country Day after a late Cajun rally. After a 21-3 run, most of the momentum appeared to be with Cajuns until a pair of turnovers led to a 4 point swing and lead Calvary wouldn't give up again. 58-50 was the final.
Martin McDowell led the way for the Cavs with 17 points. Kameron Kennon added 15 and La'Bree Williams finished with 8.
The Cavs will take on top seeded Southern Lab for the Division IV State Championship Saturday at 2pm in Lafayette's Cajun Dome.