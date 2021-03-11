For the second straight season Calvary made the Division IV championship and for the second straight season they lost to Crescent City. This time it was 59-49 leaving head coach Victor Morris and the Cavs frustrated at the end of a remarkable year.
"You know it is frustrating. You get here twice and lose to the same team. I guess I can kind of feel like Jordan a little bit trying to overcome the Bad Boys. [We] ain't going to put no heads down. We'll be back to work in the spring and the summer and try to get back here again next year."
"You can't pout about it. You lose, you lost, you got to live with the results. Let that motivate you to work harder. I told them (the other players) after we lost, 'y'all will be back. Keep working. Y'all will be back and I'll be tuned in," said senior guard Daniel Ortiz.
In the Class C championship, Ebarb fell to top-ranked Simpson 73-66 in overtime. Zach Parrie hit a game-tying three in the closing seconds to send it to the extra frame, but the Broncos closed it out in OT.